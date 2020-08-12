Grandpa John was a very loving and caring person. I remember going to football games with him, Corvette rides, walking the dogs, and spending time just hanging out at the house. John helped me get my first job and I will never forget seeing him walk the production line and saying hello to everyone - he was a local hero, true friend, and a great mentor. I hope to one day become what our Grandpa John was to many; not just a loving and caring friend, but a true humanitarian. I will also never forget how happy he made my Grandma Ronette. I'm sure heaven is now a more interesting place with you in it. You will surely be missed. Love, Michael, Alyssa, Colton, and Harper

Michael Richardson

Grandchild