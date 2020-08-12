John W. Duncan, III
Lansing - John William Duncan III passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. John was born on October 19th, 1942, in Brockton, Massachusetts to John and Ann (Driscoll) Duncan.
After graduating Brockton High School, John attended the John Newman Preparatory School and served in the US Coast Guard (Cape May, New Jersey). John received his Bachelor's in Science from Western Michigan University (Class of 1968), attended the School of Packaging at Michigan State University and earned his MBA from Central Michigan University (1988). He had a 40-year career in the automotive industry, including working as plant superintendent at Fisher Body and Powertrain, as traffic manager at Lansing Car Assembly and as superintendent of plant engineering and maintenance for GM's World Facility Group in Pontiac, Michigan.
John is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Ronette; four children, Todd (Tami), Cindy (Kurt), Jeffrey, and Jennifer (David); six grandchildren, Michael (Alyssa), Megan, Hilary (Neal), Kary (Scott), Alex, and Ella; niece, Robin; nephew, Robert; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Ann, sister, Virginia and stepson, William Joseph "Joe" (Jennifer).
John was an avid sports fan, antiques buff, car collector, and loyal friend. He regularly attended Michigan State football games with his wife and also enjoyed traveling to catch a game with friends - whether it was the Spartans, the Broncos, the Pistons, the Tigers, or the Red Sox. He maintained several longtime friendships and was a proud member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. John was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of sports trivia, and was quick to give a friendly smile and wink.
Although John lived a full and happy life, he was tragically taken away from his family and friends far too soon. His grandchildren mourn the loss of their "Papa John" and his sharp-witted humor, love and support will be forever missed.
In lieu of funeral services, celebrate John's life by making a donation to the Trauma Care Unit at Sparrow Hospital (https://www.sparrowfoundation.org/give
) in his name, in appreciation for the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for him.