John W. Duncan Iii
1942 - 2020
John W. Duncan, III

Lansing - John William Duncan III passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. John was born on October 19th, 1942, in Brockton, Massachusetts to John and Ann (Driscoll) Duncan.

After graduating Brockton High School, John attended the John Newman Preparatory School and served in the US Coast Guard (Cape May, New Jersey). John received his Bachelor's in Science from Western Michigan University (Class of 1968), attended the School of Packaging at Michigan State University and earned his MBA from Central Michigan University (1988). He had a 40-year career in the automotive industry, including working as plant superintendent at Fisher Body and Powertrain, as traffic manager at Lansing Car Assembly and as superintendent of plant engineering and maintenance for GM's World Facility Group in Pontiac, Michigan.

John is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Ronette; four children, Todd (Tami), Cindy (Kurt), Jeffrey, and Jennifer (David); six grandchildren, Michael (Alyssa), Megan, Hilary (Neal), Kary (Scott), Alex, and Ella; niece, Robin; nephew, Robert; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Ann, sister, Virginia and stepson, William Joseph "Joe" (Jennifer).

John was an avid sports fan, antiques buff, car collector, and loyal friend. He regularly attended Michigan State football games with his wife and also enjoyed traveling to catch a game with friends - whether it was the Spartans, the Broncos, the Pistons, the Tigers, or the Red Sox. He maintained several longtime friendships and was a proud member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. John was known for his encyclopedic knowledge of sports trivia, and was quick to give a friendly smile and wink.

Although John lived a full and happy life, he was tragically taken away from his family and friends far too soon. His grandchildren mourn the loss of their "Papa John" and his sharp-witted humor, love and support will be forever missed.

In lieu of funeral services, celebrate John's life by making a donation to the Trauma Care Unit at Sparrow Hospital (https://www.sparrowfoundation.org/give) in his name, in appreciation for the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for him.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
I first met John when he was the Materials Superintendent at LCA Chassis Plant. But I got to know him a lot better in retirement while walking at the Lansing Mall. I always went by myself, but he couldn't let me walk alone. He'd often do more laps so we could chat and catch up. A wealth of knowledge and advice, I always learned something. Such a kind and friendly man. Deepest condolences to his family.
Grace Major
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Our condolences to the family. I didn’t know John though I’m sure my parents both knew John As GM is family and my father was also supervision. So very sorry Johns life was cut short and know you are all in my thoughts.
Donald & Vivian Speck & Family
Kim Morgan
Friend
August 12, 2020
I think of John as a mentor and a kind man whom took me under his wing upon hiring me as a Supervisor at the Lansing Car Assembly (LCA). He was extremely sincere with a wonderful sence of humor. I have many fond memories of John as a "boss" and a friend. You will be missed by many.
Todd Moorhead
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Duncan family, we are so sorry for your loss. I first met John in 1972 on GM Lansing's Plt. 3 east dock. He was all business but would always take time to give me a hand. Our paths would not cross again until the mid - 90's at Lansing's Fisher Body Plt. We would often see each other and compare purchases at the Allegan Antique Show and my son and I would run into John at the annual Oldsmobile Car Show. I was afforded the opportunity to see Johns antique collections and drive one of the Mercedes. Hats off to you John, you will be missed.
Lanny Weems
Friend
August 12, 2020
You will be missed my friend
William Kost
Coworker
August 12, 2020
I don't know your family, but I want to express how very sorry I am for your loss. This breaks my heart for all of you that this has happened. Mr. Duncan sounded like he was a wonderful man and my thoughts are with his loved ones.
Vicki Roush
August 11, 2020
Our heart felt condolences to you Ronette and your entire family. John’s beautiful smile will be greatly missed may he R.I.P
Paula, Judie, JohnLuca &Marco Mirabelli-Migaldi
Friend
August 11, 2020
Terrible way to end your life I thought a lot about you when you was in intensive care goodbye I cannot think of any thine else to say robert a dunigan
Robert Dunigan
Friend
August 11, 2020
One of the happiest guys I ever knew (for 40 years), never angry at anyone. I also never questioned his facts cause he knew what he was talking about. So sorry to lose him. Condolences to Roni and all.
Bob Benezette
Friend
August 11, 2020
Grandpa John was a very loving and caring person. I remember going to football games with him, Corvette rides, walking the dogs, and spending time just hanging out at the house. John helped me get my first job and I will never forget seeing him walk the production line and saying hello to everyone - he was a local hero, true friend, and a great mentor. I hope to one day become what our Grandpa John was to many; not just a loving and caring friend, but a true humanitarian. I will also never forget how happy he made my Grandma Ronette. I'm sure heaven is now a more interesting place with you in it. You will surely be missed. Love, Michael, Alyssa, Colton, and Harper
Michael Richardson
Grandchild
August 11, 2020
Having known John for over 30 years, it is still difficult for me to believe that he is gone and in such a tragic manner. He will be missed by all who knew him and my deepest sympathies to his family.
Tom Stealy
Friend
August 11, 2020
John was a good friend and a dedicated work partner. I remember the days we worked on his orange corvette which was the beginning of our long and meaningful friendship. I will miss his candid humor and
dedication to his work and his friends. Blessings to all his family.
Donald Hutson
Friend
