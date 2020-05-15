Rev. John W. McNaughton
Holt - Rev. John W. McNaughton, 81, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. He was born January 25, 1939 in Durand, WI to the late Claude K. and Alice M. (Doughty) McNaughton. John was united in marriage to the former Donna L. Sweet on April 18, 1987. John pastored for over 40 years throughout Michigan and abroad until he retired. He will not only be remembered for his kindness and ready smile but for his involvement in various committees and groups that fought for justice and equality. As he liked to say, "You can't have peace without justice." John is survived by his wife, Donna McNaughton; children, Kirt (Rhonda) Bement and Kim (Jay) Marcotullio; grandchildren, Courtney, Tessa and Cari; great grandchildren Hayden, Harper and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leigh McNaughton. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. Services are entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo. Memorial donations may be directed to McLaren Hospice and Home Care Foundation. Please visit John's personalized webpage at https://www.langelands.com
Holt - Rev. John W. McNaughton, 81, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020. He was born January 25, 1939 in Durand, WI to the late Claude K. and Alice M. (Doughty) McNaughton. John was united in marriage to the former Donna L. Sweet on April 18, 1987. John pastored for over 40 years throughout Michigan and abroad until he retired. He will not only be remembered for his kindness and ready smile but for his involvement in various committees and groups that fought for justice and equality. As he liked to say, "You can't have peace without justice." John is survived by his wife, Donna McNaughton; children, Kirt (Rhonda) Bement and Kim (Jay) Marcotullio; grandchildren, Courtney, Tessa and Cari; great grandchildren Hayden, Harper and Mason; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leigh McNaughton. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. Services are entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S. Burdick St., Kalamazoo. Memorial donations may be directed to McLaren Hospice and Home Care Foundation. Please visit John's personalized webpage at https://www.langelands.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.