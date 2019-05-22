|
John Weigel
Grand Ledge - John A. Weigel longtime Grand Ledge resident passed away May 14, 2019. John was born October 18, 1939 in Lansing to the late Richard and Agnes (Hansen) Weigel. He graduated from Sexton High School and attended Michigan State University. John had a long career with the State of Michigan retiring as a Manager for the Bureau of Information Services and was a longtime faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge. He enjoyed playing golf, photography and the outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife of over forty-two years, Carol Sue (Kinder); children, Steve (Corina) Weigel, Charles (Peggy) Kapalla, Christopher Kapalla, David Weigel and April (Todd) Marsh; grandchildren, Charles, Angelique, Amanda, Nicholas, Angelia and Matthew; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, David (Mary Jo) and Theodore (Sarah) Weigel along with several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of John's Life will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 26, 2019