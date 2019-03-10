Services
John Wilson
More Obituaries for John Wilson
John Wilson


1922 - 2019
John Wilson Obituary
John Wilson

Haslett - John Sparks Wilson was born July 1, 1922 the son of John Seth and Doris (Sparks) Wilson Jr. and passed away March 2, 2019. John was the successful owner of the John Wilson Company (home improvement). He served three and a half years in the army during WWII and three additional years in the reserves. John spent Christmas Eve 1944 in Rome and attended Midnight Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral. He loved to play golf, working with metal and woodworking. John made flag cases for close friends, sometimes. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife, Melva Wilson, preceded him in death. Surviving are his 3 daughters, Linda June Beasley, Laura Jane (Gary) Jackson and Lydia Jean (Rick) Cecil; one son, Michael John Wilson; 9 grandchildren, Vicki, Robert, Julie, Emily, Becky, Cheri, Eric, Nic and Steve; 17 great grandchildren.

Interment will occur at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ingham County Medical Care Facility at 3860 Dobie Rd. Okemos, MI 48840. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel. On-line condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
