Johnnie G. Perry, Jr.
Lansing - On September 10, 1967, Johnnie Green Perry Jr. was born to Johnnie and Carol Perry. Raised with by amazing parents along with a trio of siblings (Marty, Robin, and Gary), John developed a set of core values that included a profound love of animals. In 1997 John met Tom and in 1998 they became domestic partners. Over the next 20 years their family grew to include several fur babies, many friends—including a few who called him dad. In that same time-frame, John was blessed with the addition of several nieces and nephews. Those nieces and nephews added their kids, each of whom brought special joy to John.
John spent the last ten years working for Peckham and the family would like to acknowledge the incredible support of his employer and coworkers during his battle with cancer. John held a special place in his heart for each of his team members and supervisors. John enjoyed firearms and could often be found at the gun range. He also deeply enjoyed time on the river in his kayak—a love that he spread to several people. On January 9, 2020, John was called home to join his grandparents, our fur babies, and extended family. His departure leaves a hole in the heart of everyone who knew him. His spirit, however, lives on through each person he touched. He now watches over his mom and dad; uncle Buzz; life-long friend Jim; his siblings; and an array of nieces/nephews and their kids; the ones who called him "dad" and an army of friends. Johnnie will never be forgotten by those of us who knew him. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M. Wed. with services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 w. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Because flowers fade, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in John's memory.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020