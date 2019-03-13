Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Jon Miles
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Jon Albert Miles


Jon Albert Miles

Lansing - Born December 16, 1951, in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Don and Irene (Skavang) Miles, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Jon was a lifelong Lansing resident who loved his family and the Roman Catholic faith. He was an Eagle Scout at fifteen years old, donated over 22 gallons of blood at Red Cross, and enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, and golf. Jon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Rebecca (Norman) Hawker. A Requiem Mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Cathedral, with Fr. Jeffrey Robideau as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel, 520 E Mt. Hope Ave. Lansing, with a rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Donations can be made to the Fatima Center, P.O. Box 1470 Buffalo, NY 14240, or in memory of Jon Miles.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
