Jon Albert Miles
Lansing - Born December 16, 1951, in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Don and Irene (Skavang) Miles, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Jon was a lifelong Lansing resident who loved his family and the Roman Catholic faith. He was an Eagle Scout at fifteen years old, donated over 22 gallons of blood at Red Cross, and enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, and golf. Jon was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen, and daughter, Rebecca (Norman) Hawker. A Requiem Mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Cathedral, with Fr. Jeffrey Robideau as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel, 520 E Mt. Hope Ave. Lansing, with a rosary at 7 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Donations can be made to the Fatima Center, P.O. Box 1470 Buffalo, NY 14240, or in memory of Jon Miles.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019