Jon William Ronald Clifton
1941 - 2020
Jon William Ronald Clifton

Haslett - 12/4/1941-9/26/2020

Jon would tell you that he escaped in the last act. Facing the impending complications associated with metastatic prostate cancer, God saw fit to welcome him home early. Jon passed away as a result of an accidental fall in his home.

A Harvard man and a Presbyterian minister he lived his life thinking of others.

Jon and his wife, Janet, who preceded him in death, had two sons, George and Ron who survive. Also surviving is his wife of eighteen years, Mary Lou. They were blessed to call Dr. Prashant (Dr. Abha) Rajbhandari their son. Jon is also survived by his stepchildren, R. Henry Borden, Ann (Corey) Bloxom and daughter-in-law, Erin Clifton, as well as Clifton, Bloxom and Rajbhandari grandchildren.

It would be impossible to list all those whom Jon's life touched. He will be missed by the people at his bank, at his pharmacy and by his dear friend, Harry, with whom he chatted daily. Ted called him Dad and several kids, many now adults, saw him as Grandpa.

He was loved by many in the churches he served. Rest in peace, Jon. Well done good and faithful servant.

Because of Covid19 a private family burial is planned. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greastlansing.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
