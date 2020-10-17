1/1
Jonas Chenault Jr.
Jonas Chenault, Jr.

Lansing, MI - Jonas Chenault, Jr., of Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2020 at the age of 85 after battling Advanced Alzheimer's Disease. Jonas was born on September 5, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, the only son of Jonas and Lillie Chenault, who have preceded him in death. A proud Detroit Westsider, Jonas graduated from Northwestern High School and went on to earn his B.A. from Eastern Michigan University. Jonas went on to earn his M.A. from the University of Michigan and PhD from Michigan State University. He was a faithful member of Trinity A.M.E. Church and a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. From a young age, Jonas was a devout Jazz enthusiast. Over the years he amassed an impressive collection of jazz recordings and frequently traveled to jazz events, especially those featuring his favorite artist, Miles Davis.

Jonas is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mildred (Cookie) Whitfield Chenault; daughters; Stephanie Bryant, Jill Chenault, and Allison Chenault; grandchildren, Taylor Bryant and Elliot Chenault-Johnson; and dear friends: Eugene Cain, Marvin McKinney, and Clarence Underwood.

Although there are no services planned at this time, the family encourages you to play some Miles Davis, have a glass of red wine, and remember how Jonas impacted your life. Messages of condolence for the family and memories can be shared in Jonas' online guest book at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, 919 Filley St, Lansing, MI 48906, or online at www.greaterlansingfoodbank.org. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
