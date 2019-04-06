Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Molecular Plant Sciences Building, Michigan State University
room 1200, 1066 Bogue Street
East Lansing , MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Walton


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jonathan Walton Obituary
Jonathan Walton

East Lansing - Jonathan Dodgson Walton,1953-2018, beloved father, husband, son, sibling, friend, colleague, and mentor. Jon was a professor of Plant Biology at the DOE, Michigan State University Laboratory, East Lansing, Michigan. Jon left his wife, Daphne O'Regan; sons, Nathaniel and Colin Walton; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Shaykin; granddaughter, Lila Walton; mother, Helene Walton; and siblings, Christopher and Anne Walton. Jon also leaves many friends, who support his family and mourn his passing.

Jon's memorial is 3:30-4:30, April 12, 2019, room 1200, 1066 Bogue Street, East Lansing (Molecular Plant Sciences Building). Donations may be made to the Jonathan Dodgson Walton Fungal Biology Enhancement Fund, https://prl.natsci.msu.edu/news-events/jonathan-walton-memorial-service/, the Sierra Club, or Colin Walton's school, Moving Forward towards Independence, https://www.moving-forward.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.