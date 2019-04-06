|
|
Jonathan Walton
East Lansing - Jonathan Dodgson Walton,1953-2018, beloved father, husband, son, sibling, friend, colleague, and mentor. Jon was a professor of Plant Biology at the DOE, Michigan State University Laboratory, East Lansing, Michigan. Jon left his wife, Daphne O'Regan; sons, Nathaniel and Colin Walton; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Shaykin; granddaughter, Lila Walton; mother, Helene Walton; and siblings, Christopher and Anne Walton. Jon also leaves many friends, who support his family and mourn his passing.
Jon's memorial is 3:30-4:30, April 12, 2019, room 1200, 1066 Bogue Street, East Lansing (Molecular Plant Sciences Building). Donations may be made to the Jonathan Dodgson Walton Fungal Biology Enhancement Fund, https://prl.natsci.msu.edu/news-events/jonathan-walton-memorial-service/, the Sierra Club, or Colin Walton's school, Moving Forward towards Independence, https://www.moving-forward.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019