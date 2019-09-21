|
|
Jonathon Smalley
Dimondale - Age 34, passed away September 15, 2019. He was born May 28, 1985 in Lansing, a son of Michael E. Smalley and Sherry L. Miller. Jonathon was employed by Coomes Landscaping Service. Surviving are his daughter, Bijou Lee Smalley of Haslett; father, Michael (Barbara) Smalley of East Lansing; mother, Sherry Smalley Van Kampen and step-father, Mark Van Kampen of Dimondale; three brothers, Joshua, Michael and Billy Smalley, all of East Lansing; grandfather, John Vlahakis of East Lansing; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Special thank you to Elyse and her family for their care and devotion. Services 11 A.M. Monday, Sept. 23, at First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale (162 Bridge Street), with Rev. Scott L. Crane officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 P.M. Sunday at Field & Leik Funeral Home, 122 W. Washington, Dimondale.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 21, 2019