Jone Hollister Small



Lansing - Jone Hollister Small traveled home March 5, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brave battle against cancer. She was born June 18, 1933 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the youngest of five siblings and she later attended Michigan State University where she studied Art and Fashion Design. She traveled to Hayford Air Force Base in England to marry Gordon E. Small and together they raised four daughters.



Jone was a master seamstress who was sought out for her bridal gown expertise. She was proud to serve as a Girl Scout leader, an election day worker and had her own window shade business for many years.



Jone considered her greatest achievement to be her work as a mother and a homemaker. She loved her family deeply, and leaves to them a legacy of Halloween costumes, pajama sets, special dresses, and newborn blankets. Her birthday cakes, and the joy they brought, can never be replaced.



She is survived by former spouse and friend, Gordon, and daughters Karla K. Small, Shelley K. Sander, Kristan K. Small and Stacey K. (Oscar) Skirvin; Shelley's daughters Erika (Tim) Basham and Elena (Nathan) Miller; Kristan's children Dustin and Karalyn Grimes. Jone was grateful to have lived to meet her four great-grandchildren: Aven, Addison and Archer Basham and Kai Miller. She is also survived by sister-in-law Ruth Hollister and her nieces and nephew of the Hollister Clan.



Visitation will be at Gorsline Runciman, East Lansing Chapel, Sunday, March 10th from 1 PM to 4 PM with funeral services to be held Monday, March 11, at 11 AM. In her honor, donations can be made to Sew Small, a children's textile arts initiative, or to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, to which we are deeply grateful. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary