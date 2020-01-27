Resources
More Obituaries for Joni DeLong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joni K. DeLong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joni K. DeLong Obituary
Joni K. DeLong

Bradenton - Joni K. DeLong, 66, Bradenton, passed away January 21, 2020. Born in Lansing, MI she moved to Bradenton in 2019 and she was affiliated with Blue Star Mothers, Bright Hope Bible Church, Loyal Order of Moose and supported many charities. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald C; brother, Donald and sister, Deanna; she is survived by her sons, Rick (Leslie), John (Susan), Jason (Casey) sister, Judy Davis and her grandchildren, Taylor, Justin (Nacho) and Emma Thompson. Services will be at a later date in Michigan. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -