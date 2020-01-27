|
|
Joni K. DeLong
Bradenton - Joni K. DeLong, 66, Bradenton, passed away January 21, 2020. Born in Lansing, MI she moved to Bradenton in 2019 and she was affiliated with Blue Star Mothers, Bright Hope Bible Church, Loyal Order of Moose and supported many charities. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald C; brother, Donald and sister, Deanna; she is survived by her sons, Rick (Leslie), John (Susan), Jason (Casey) sister, Judy Davis and her grandchildren, Taylor, Justin (Nacho) and Emma Thompson. Services will be at a later date in Michigan. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020