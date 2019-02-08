|
Jose Angel Borrego, Sr.
- - Went home to the Lord on Monday February 4, 2019 at the age of 60. Born January 30, 1959 in Crystal City, TX to Horacio and Petra Borrego. He was a proud member of Narcotics Anonymous where he celebrated 17 years of clean time with the love and support of his family and sponsor Roger Meredith. He was a pillar in the NA community helping anyone who made the choice to change their lives. Reminding them "You can talk the talk, but can you walk the walk"?
Welcoming him to heaven along with his parents is his great grandson Angel Borrego Cochran. Surviving are his children Nicole Borrego, Martise Quesada-Pereida and Jose (Alicia) Borrego Jr. Grandchildren Mercedese, Mariah & Ma'Rysa Borrego-Johnson, Tyler, Arabella & Elana Borrego, Bryant & Devin Barnhart. Great-Granddaughters Royalty Hardman and Sophia & Renae Barnhart. Siblings Alvino (Linda) Borrego, San Juanita (Sergio) Gonzalez, Frances (Rudy) Gaytan, Valentin, Ricardo, Cruz & Reynaldo Borrego. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 4-8pm at Grace Methodist Church 1900 Boston Blvd Lansing MI 48910. Condolences may be made to the family at that time.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 8, 2019