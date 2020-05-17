Joseph Allen Fink



North Palm Beach, FL - Joseph Allen Fink was a lion of a man who was born on October 4, 1942 in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of the late Allen M.Fink and Margaret Ruth Fink. Joe passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at his winter home in North Palm Beach, Florida after an extremely long illness.



Joe was a 1960 graduate of Thurston High School in Redford Township, Michigan. In 1964 he graduated from Oberlin College where he majored in religion and was a member of the football team which he said was his foundation for his work ethic, loyalty, integrity and dedication to family and friends. The pride he had in Duke University where he attended Law School was second to none.



Upon graduation from Duke, Joe was hired by the Dickinson Wright Law Firm in Detroit on June 7, 1967. His employment was interrupted when he was called to serve for four years in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant, JAG during the Vietnam War. After his service ended, he returned to Dickinson Wright in 1972 and remained there throughout his career eventually becoming a partner until his retirement.



Joe developed a reputation as a relentless advocate for his clients and as a strong litigator who argued cases in State and Federal Courts including the Michigan State Supreme Court. He received many honors over the course of his career. He was a Life Member in the Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference, one of the Best Lawyers in America, the 2016 Lawyer of the Year-Litigation-Real Estate, the 2013 Lawyer of the Year-Insurance Law, the Michigan Super Lawyers-Civil Litigation Defense, he was listed in Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the Law, and was a Fellow of the Michigan Bar Foundation.



He was Counsel for over two decades to several Michigan nonprofit mutual insurance companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He also represented Coca Cola, Urban Outfitters, Federal Home Loan Bank, the Accident Fund, the Eyde Company and was Chief Legal Counsel to the Commissioners of Michigan's Department of Insurance and Financial Services. Joe had a gift for asking penetrating questions that could get to the heart of the matter.



Joe liked the "tough guy" no nonsense image. Yet behind the scenes he was a gentle, kind, considerate, generous and loving person who was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He had a belly laugh that was contagious, a beautiful vocabulary and loved to win at golf. He loved to talk about how proud he was of his two boys and his grandchildren and his wife Marcia, who was the love of his life.



A friend of Joe's recently wrote, "Typically, Joe kept acts of kindness a private manner. I know about this one only because he asked for some advice beforehand. He arranged for a chronically under-employed man with several young children to have major dental work done. It was very expensive. Joe rightly suspected that the man's very bad teeth were preventing him from getting a decent job. He was right. After the work was done, he received full time employment. Joe did it anonymously."



As his health deteriorated, he exhibited courage, strength and grace. He was cared for by an amazing group of caregivers lead by Aileen Duguaran who was dedicated to him for the past three years. Joe looked forward to his weekly visits with Father Mike who was a steadfast support to him. His family, friends and colleagues who loved and respected him were with him until the end and he was so grateful for their support.



Joe is survived by his wife, Marcia Horton Fink who he married on December 24, 1997, his sons Alex (Sarah), Justin (Danielle) and his Granddaughters, Ava, Adeline, Isabelle, his brother Jeff (Sarah) and his nephews Patrick and Nathan all of whom he loved deeply and was so grateful that they were the foundation of his life. He was predeceased by his parents and his former wife, Adeline.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held in Michigan once people are able to gather together again. If anyone has a desire to make a contribution in Joe's honor the following organizations were important to him; Breath of Life Program at the Cleveland Clinic, St. Martha's School in Meridian Charter Township, Michigan or Oberlin College.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store