Joseph Andrew Hehrer
Ovid - Joseph Andrew Hehrer age 26, of Ovid, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor John Jakus and Pastor Scott Seelhoff officiating. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery, Shiawassee County, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. and on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 12:00 P.M until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Joey was born in Lansing, MI on March 8, 1993, the son of William and Rhonda (Miller) Hehrer. Joey graduated from Ovid Elsie High School with the class of 2011. He went on to attend Great Lakes Christian College.
While in school he played soccer, football, basketball and wrestling. He loved woodworking and was a whiz at electronics and recently working with mechanics. He was a good friend to many and could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed coaching his twin brother's basketball team. Dakota and his children were the love of his life.
He is survived by his love Dakota Winans of Ovid, children: Jase Andrew Hehrer, Vaida Everly Courtney Seeley-Bennett, and Kynlie Grace Hehrer, parents Bill and Rhonda Hehrer of Ovid, sister Whitney Hehrer of Ovid, brother: Keith and Michelle Hehrer of St. Johns, twin brothers: Ian and Evan Hehrer of Ovid, nieces and nephews: Abbigail Hyatt, Mason Hehrer, Logan Hehrer, KayLee Hehrer all of St. Johns, aunts and uncles: Renee Hehrer of Ovid, Gwen Hoyle of Kalamazoo, Jodi and Kevin Kellermann of Lombard, IL, Laura and Roger Nixon of Oakley, Angie and Kimberly Miller of Lake Wales, FL, Tammy and Scott Peru of Ovid, and Dana and Brad Schneider of Owosso. He is also survived by his grandparents: Glenn and Rita Hehrer of Ovid, Linda Miller of Ovid, his forever best friend his dog, Ace Monkey and many cousins, great aunts and uncles and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Larry Miller (Papa), and nephew JR Hehrer.
Memorials may be made to a fund that will be set up for his children. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019