1/1
Joseph Anthony Washington Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Anthony Washington, Sr.

Holt - Sunrise: September 16, 1939 Sunset: July 27, 2020

Joseph (Joe) was born in Idlewild, MI, the 5th of 11 children born to Artelia and Alexander Washington. Upon completing formal education in the Idlewild school system, Joe joined the Navy and often talked about his experiences on the USS Enterprise CVN Naval Ship, the first nuclear aircraft carrier. Joe received an Honorable Discharge October 23, 1966. Following his time in the Navy, Joe worked for the State of Michigan where he retired from the Department of Transportation as a painter after 39 years of service. Joe married the love of his life, Alberta Birdsong May 5, 1984. During their 36 year marriage their home was a safe haven for many children through in-home Day Care and Foster Care, even adopting three of those children.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Alberta, four children, Jonetta Garrett, Monica Washington-Padula, Michael Lee Washington and Joseph Anthony Washington, Jr., his siblings: Gilbert (Phyllis) Washington, Nathaniel (Catherine) Washington, Jerry Washington and Priscilla Washington-Davis; 10 grandchildren: Mackenzie, J'La, Neal, Brendan, Justin, Kristian, Kendall, Kendrick, Kieran, Keara; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alexandria Irene Gayle, Phyllis Washington, Beverly Washington-Harper, and brothers Daniel Washington, Arthur Washington, and Cornelius Washington. Visitation will be August 5 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 4-8:00 PM. Service will be at A Place of Change Ministry, August 6, 2020, 11:00AM. Guest may view service via Live Stream, Facebook; A Place of Change Ministry, from parking lot. Military Honors will immediately follow the service… Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com JOE, THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
11:00 AM
A Place of Change Ministry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tiffany Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
I will miss the many laughs that we shared together while talking to each other in his driveway. Joe was a nice person.
Paul Jones
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved