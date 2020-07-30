Joseph Anthony Washington, Sr.
Holt - Sunrise: September 16, 1939 Sunset: July 27, 2020
Joseph (Joe) was born in Idlewild, MI, the 5th of 11 children born to Artelia and Alexander Washington. Upon completing formal education in the Idlewild school system, Joe joined the Navy and often talked about his experiences on the USS Enterprise CVN Naval Ship, the first nuclear aircraft carrier. Joe received an Honorable Discharge October 23, 1966. Following his time in the Navy, Joe worked for the State of Michigan where he retired from the Department of Transportation as a painter after 39 years of service. Joe married the love of his life, Alberta Birdsong May 5, 1984. During their 36 year marriage their home was a safe haven for many children through in-home Day Care and Foster Care, even adopting three of those children.
Joe leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Alberta, four children, Jonetta Garrett, Monica Washington-Padula, Michael Lee Washington and Joseph Anthony Washington, Jr., his siblings: Gilbert (Phyllis) Washington, Nathaniel (Catherine) Washington, Jerry Washington and Priscilla Washington-Davis; 10 grandchildren: Mackenzie, J'La, Neal, Brendan, Justin, Kristian, Kendall, Kendrick, Kieran, Keara; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Alexandria Irene Gayle, Phyllis Washington, Beverly Washington-Harper, and brothers Daniel Washington, Arthur Washington, and Cornelius Washington. Visitation will be August 5 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 4-8:00 PM. Service will be at A Place of Change Ministry, August 6, 2020, 11:00AM. Guest may view service via Live Stream, Facebook; A Place of Change Ministry, from parking lot. Military Honors will immediately follow the service… Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
JOE, THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!!