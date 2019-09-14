|
Joseph Barton Steward
Ionia - Joseph Barton Steward, 75, of Ionia, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2019. Joe was born July 13, 1944 in Lansing, the son of Stanley and Margaret (White) Steward.
Joe moved to Alba, Michigan as a young boy where he grew up working on the family farm, graduating from Alba High School in 1962. Following his time of service in the Army, Joe met and married Marilyn Robinson in 1966. Joe spent much of his adult life working as a semi driver for General Motors, then retired into a job maintaining the greens at Quail Ridge golf course.
Joe was an avid golfer, winning Club Champion at Centennial Acres in Sunfield several times. He also enjoyed fishing and camping. Joe particularly loved riding his motorcycle, having visited 45 different states on his bike.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn Steward of Ionia; children, Timothy (Sally) Steward of Charlotte and Jennifer Kerr of Ionia; grandchildren, Courtney (Michael), Justin, Miranda, Dalton, and Zackary; great grandchildren, Chloe, Remi, and Brynlee; and sisters, Carolann (Gordon) Steinke of Rockford, and Marsha Steward of Charlevoix. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:00 AM at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia officiated by Pastor Brian Rahn, with interment taking place at Rest Haven Memory Gardens in Belding. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 14, 2019