Joseph Burgess Jr.
Dimondale - Joseph A. Burgess, Jr. of Dimondale, age 76, died April 30, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Lansing, MI, son of Joseph and Lena Burgess, Sr. Services to be at a later date. For more info visit www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Dimondale - Joseph A. Burgess, Jr. of Dimondale, age 76, died April 30, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Lansing, MI, son of Joseph and Lena Burgess, Sr. Services to be at a later date. For more info visit www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 3, 2020.