Joseph Burgess
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Burgess Jr.

Dimondale - Joseph A. Burgess, Jr. of Dimondale, age 76, died April 30, 2020. He was born March 3, 1944 in Lansing, MI, son of Joseph and Lena Burgess, Sr. Services to be at a later date. For more info visit www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved