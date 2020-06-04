Joseph D. Schmid, DDS
East Lansing - Dr. Joseph Dean Schmid, 73, of East Lansing passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born in Mt. Clemens on June 16, 1946, the son of Walter and Frances (Hutchins) Schmid. Growing up on the St. Clair River in Algonac, MI, Joe loved to fish and water ski in the summer and speed skate in the winter, earning many medals along the way. A natural-born athlete, he played on the basketball and baseball teams at Algonac High School, where he also served as drum major of the school band before graduating in 1964.
Joe attended Michigan State University, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and graduated from the University of Detroit dental school in 1972. He went on to practice dentistry in Lansing for nearly four decades and truly loved his profession, staff, and patients.
Joe had a wide circle of friends and relatives and was the kind of person you wanted to sit next to at a dinner party--he remembered details of past conversations, which he always took care to follow up on. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, and playing tennis and cards with his buddies. Quick to laugh, he also loved to tease those he was fond of and always appreciated a good prank. He was an enthusiastic traveler who took his family on many fun vacations, sometimes piloting the four-seater plane they rode in himself.
Joe was the kind of dad who taught his daughters how to fish, swing a racket, and field pop flies, but who also sat patiently as they put barrettes in his hair during games of beauty shop. He was the kind of dad who made his 12-year-old daughter's dream come true by taking her to a Prince concert; the kind who would drive halfway across the country on short notice to move his daughter out of her dorm room. He introduced his girls to the joys of Spartan fandom, the Motown music catalog, Mad magazine, and a game he made up just for them called Ball Chase. He encouraged his daughters to get out and experience the world and relished hearing about their adventures once they returned.
Joe Schmid was a handsome, fun-loving guy who could fix almost anything and play any sport (usually well). He could even make people laugh as he repaired their broken teeth. He hung on to those important to him, maintaining a warm relationship with his former wife, Skip Schmid, and her family.
On the last day of his life, an impromptu tailgate formed in the hospice parking lot, below his window, as a parade of loved ones came to say goodbye. It was the perfect sendoff for someone who treasured his family and friends the way Joe did. He will be deeply missed.
Joe is survived by his brother, John Schmid; his daughters Sarah (Chris) Stevenson and Abby (Ibn) Kendall; granddaughter Sloane; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank Bob and Judy Steele, who provided invaluable help and support throughout Joe's life.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it's safe for all to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.