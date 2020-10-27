1/1
Joseph Edgar Travis
Joseph Edgar Travis

Joseph Edgar Travis, 90, of Chippewa Lake, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Evelyn Elaine (Swab) Travis, two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Marie (Hovey) Travis; his four daughters, three step-children, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services are being handled by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11am followed by interment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Visit www.greastlansing.com for details.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
