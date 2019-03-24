|
|
Joseph Francis Beaune
Holt - Passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born on March 2, 1939. He retired from General Motors after 33 years of service. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel with Deacon Jim Corder officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to . For a full obituary please visit www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019