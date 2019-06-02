Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robin Hill
16441 US 27
Lansing, MI
Joseph Frederick Harkins

Joseph Frederick Harkins Obituary
Joseph Frederick Harkins

- - Joseph Frederick Harkins passed away March 31 2019 he was born in Wacousta MI The son of Melvin and Hazel Harkins He worked at G.M for 42 years loved trail riding,fishing hunting and playing pool He is survived by his wife Carolyn and son Tom brother Dale. Wife Barbara and sister Barbara Vanoss. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty. Celebration of life will be held at Robin Hill on June 9th at 1 to 4 16441 US 27 Lansing MI 48906
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019
