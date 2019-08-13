Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
815 Sparrow Ave
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Halfmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Halfmann


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Halfmann Obituary
Joseph Halfmann

St. Johns - Joseph Halfmann, 94 of St. Johns, MI passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born July 22, 1925 in Westphalia, MI the son of Anthony and Gertrude (Simon) Halfmann. He married Marjorie (Spitzley) Halfmann in 1953. Joe graduated from Westphalia High School in 1943 and retired from General Motors in 1985 with 36 years of service. An Army veteran, Joe served in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post 701 in Lansing where he enjoyed playing euchre every Monday afternoon. Joe was a volunteer for Ingham Medical Hospital, enjoyed fishing, coaching softball and was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leon and Allan, a sister, Joan Pohl and a daughter, Rita Dodge. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Marjorie; his children, LuAnn (Charles) Therrian, Janet (James) Halfmann-Erickson, Roy (Deb) Halfmann; a son-in-law, Randy Dodge; thirteen grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a sister, Marie Thelen. A memorial mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church 815 Sparrow Ave. Lansing with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 4-8 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now