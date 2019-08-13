|
|
Joseph Halfmann
St. Johns - Joseph Halfmann, 94 of St. Johns, MI passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born July 22, 1925 in Westphalia, MI the son of Anthony and Gertrude (Simon) Halfmann. He married Marjorie (Spitzley) Halfmann in 1953. Joe graduated from Westphalia High School in 1943 and retired from General Motors in 1985 with 36 years of service. An Army veteran, Joe served in Germany during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post 701 in Lansing where he enjoyed playing euchre every Monday afternoon. Joe was a volunteer for Ingham Medical Hospital, enjoyed fishing, coaching softball and was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Leon and Allan, a sister, Joan Pohl and a daughter, Rita Dodge. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Marjorie; his children, LuAnn (Charles) Therrian, Janet (James) Halfmann-Erickson, Roy (Deb) Halfmann; a son-in-law, Randy Dodge; thirteen grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a sister, Marie Thelen. A memorial mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church 815 Sparrow Ave. Lansing with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 4-8 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019