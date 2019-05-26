Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Westphalia, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Westphalia, MI
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Mary's Funeral Chapel
210 N. Westphalia St.
Westphalia, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lenneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph I. Lenneman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph I. Lenneman Obituary
Joseph I. Lenneman

Westphalia - Joseph Isidore Lenneman, age 89, of Westphalia, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1930, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Schueller) Lenneman. Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, and the St. Joseph Society. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army 4th Infantry, 3rd Battalion and a member of the American Legion Post #129. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters; five brothers; daughter-in-law, Joyce Lenneman, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. On April 28, 1954 he married his beloved wife of 65 years, Julianne (Schafer) Lenneman and she survives him. Also surviving him are their 6 children: Dave of Portland, Dan (Patty) of Westphalia, Ruth (Fred) Proctor of Portland, Kevin (Julie), Mary Lou (Paul) Simon, and Shirley (Bob) Smith all of Westphalia; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren on the way; brothers-in-law: Paul (Ruth) Schafer, Al (Doreen) Schafer, and Mike (Jan) Schafer all of Pewamo and Charlie (Susie) Schafer of Westphalia; and many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #4090. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman Funeral Homes
Download Now