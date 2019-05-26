Joseph I. Lenneman



Westphalia - Joseph Isidore Lenneman, age 89, of Westphalia, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1930, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Schueller) Lenneman. Joe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, and the St. Joseph Society. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army 4th Infantry, 3rd Battalion and a member of the American Legion Post #129. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters; five brothers; daughter-in-law, Joyce Lenneman, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. On April 28, 1954 he married his beloved wife of 65 years, Julianne (Schafer) Lenneman and she survives him. Also surviving him are their 6 children: Dave of Portland, Dan (Patty) of Westphalia, Ruth (Fred) Proctor of Portland, Kevin (Julie), Mary Lou (Paul) Simon, and Shirley (Bob) Smith all of Westphalia; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren on the way; brothers-in-law: Paul (Ruth) Schafer, Al (Doreen) Schafer, and Mike (Jan) Schafer all of Pewamo and Charlie (Susie) Schafer of Westphalia; and many nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #4090. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019