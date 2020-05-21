Joseph John Minarik
Fowler - Joseph John Minarik, age 90, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI. Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI.
Joseph was born in Blairsville, PA on April 29, 1930, the son of Andrew and Anna (Koreni) Minarik. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1950. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Joe married Viola Geller on August 22, 1953 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Joe worked at Federal Mogul for 59 years. He was recognized as the longest employed employee at the St. Johns plant. He also owned and operated Joe Minarik Excavating for many years. Joe enjoyed being out in his pole barn tinkering and attending auctions. He loved visiting with friends and family over a cup of coffee. He was a member of the Fowler VFW and American Legion #380. He was also a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Viola Minarik; 5 children: Paul Minarik, Cindy and Eddie Trevino, Janet and John Enos, Melinda Rossell, and Mary Beth Minarik; 4 grandchildren: Christopher Soyka, Jared and Allison Trevino, Kali Trevino, and Nichole Enos; 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Caden, and Kyle; brothers: Andrew and Marge Minarik, and Vince and Margo Minarik; sisters in law: Barb Minarik and Judy Minarik; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Brenda, granddaughter Sheena Soyka, two brothers: Steve and Paul Minarik and one sister Betty Kirby.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice Services, Lansing or to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler. To leave an online condolences please visit www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from May 21 to May 24, 2020.