Joseph Michael "Mike" Lezan
Lansing - Joseph Michael "Mike" Lezan, age 76, of Lansing passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Funeral Services for Mike will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday, February 23, at 12 noon with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Pine River Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 21, 2019