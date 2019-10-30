|
|
Joseph "Joe" Michael Menovske
Joe died October 26, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Lansing on January 3, 1963 and graduated from St. Johns High School in 1981.
Joe is survived by his wife, Marea (Dunsmore) Menovske, and children, Bonnie Jo Menovske; Tyler Menovske; Katie Pioszak; Sara Fernholz and grandchildren Bristol Sabo and Steven and Irene Jackson.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Bonnie Menovske and is also survived by his siblings Carole (Gary Boersen) Menovske, Stephen Menovske, Denise Menovske, Matthew Menovske, Dawn Ching, and Deb (Steve) Shaughnessy.
A pubic visitation and lunch will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, 3955 East Price Road in St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019