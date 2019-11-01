Resources
Jackson - Joseph Morrow Cartwright, 87 of Jackson, Michigan, passed away October 26, 2019 at his home with family.

Joe was born August 12, 1932 to Ward M. And Lurene M. (Morrow) Cartwright. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Elaine S. (Shaw) Cartwright, six children, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at JaxNaz Church located at 3905 Clinton Way, Jackson, MI 49201. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m, services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bryce Gernand officiating. There will be a lunch following at the church. In lieu of flowers, Joe would have been so happy to know that you might instead donate to the food bank at JaxNaz Church in his honor.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
