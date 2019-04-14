|
Joseph N. Holley
Lansing - Born to Keith and Evelyn Holley. Married to the sunshine of his life Joan K (Ostrom) Holley September 1, 1962. In his early years he was a veteran of the Armed Forces, a hunter, and owned and operated his own gas station.
He retired from Oldsmobile after working there thirty three years retiring in 1999.
He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife and family, playing games with the family and going to casinos.
He enjoyed spending time with the grand children and great grand children. Preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and two brothers in-law. Surviving is his wife Joan, his four children Jodie Holley, Joseph N Holley II (Lynn), Jacquelyn (Shank) Holley and Jonathan Holley. Also seven Grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren.
He Loved going on cruises and now he's on the cruise of his life.
A special thanks to the Mother Teresa House-Hospice of Lansing. Especially to Trish, Anastasia, and Ashley.
Those desiring may make contributions of flowers or other donations to Mother Teresa House, 308 North Walnut Street, Lansing, MI 48933.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 14, 2019