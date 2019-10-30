|
|
Joseph Nicholas Shank
Haslett - Joseph Nicholas Shank, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Haslett, Michigan. Born on Leap Day in 1944, Joseph was a longtime pathologist in Howell, Michigan. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #269 in Haslett and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus at St. Martha's Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Shank; his parents, Walter and Estella (Elmlinger) Shank; his sisters, Mary Ann Moomaw and Betty Gray; and his brothers, Warren and Walter Shank.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Ryan Nicole Shank and Tsoshi (Margret) Shank; his grandchildren, Augustus and Beau; his long term partner and friend, Elizabeth DeRath; his brother, Herbert Shank; his sister, Kathy Tucker; his brother-in-law, Dale Gray; his dear friend, Darryl Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Joe's many caregivers and friends, all of whom were kind, gentle and supportive through the end.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2pm at St. Martha Catholic Church, 1100 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at church.
In the lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Charter House Program (Community Mental Health).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019