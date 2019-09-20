|
Haslett - Joseph "Joe" Ortiz, 60, of Haslett, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019. Joe was born on March 30, 1959 in New York, New York, the son of Jose Ortiz and Carmen Lydia Maldonado-Ortiz. Joe attended Michigan State University where he graduated with honors earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He continued his formal education with three years of Medical School also at Michigan State University. Joe spent most of his life in and around the Lansing area from his days of being an Resident Assistant at Hubbard and Wilson Halls at MSU to his continued education and work life. He was a "Spartie" through and through, evidenced by his license plate namesake: "MSU Joe". Joe succeeded in many professions, he was one of the most popular DJs in Puerto Rico at Sal Soul 98 radio station; he worked for many years in pharmacy sales for three major pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly where he received an award for achieving sales in the top ten percent of the nation. Joe's most current role as Adjunct Professor at Lansing Community College has earned him great admiration from both his students and fellow faculty. Joe was a kind, giving and generous person who helped every and anyone that he met. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell his own jokes, some more successful than others. He filled the room with his boisterous personality and his hearty laugh. He also had a special place in his heart for animals and provided a home for many that he rescued. Everyone he met loved him. Above all his professional and personal success, Joe considered his most significant accomplishment to be his marriage of 34 years to his wife, Suzan and the tremendous circle of family, friends and neighbors they built together over the years. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jose and is survived by his wife Suzan, his mother Carmen, his brother Robert, his family Diana (Ali) Benli, Deniz (Onur) Baser, Jonathan (Voula) Sonbay, Janan (John) Snyder and Kenan (Caroline) Sonbay. He also was a very special uncle to: Omer, Katie, Isabel, Alex, Luke, Eve and Olivia. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, September 21st from 11:00 - 4:00 pm (Funeral at 4 pm) and on Sunday, September 22nd from 9:00 - 12:00 pm at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joe's favorite non-profit organizations: The Capital Area Humane Society or St. Judes. Condolences can be made at www.greastlansing.com
