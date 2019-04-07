Joseph Patrick Durkin



East Lansing - Joseph (Joe) Patrick Durkin passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 88 in East Lansing, MI, surrounded by the love of his family. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 8, 1930. At a young age, his family moved to Boston. He attended Boston College High School and went on to earn a degree in philosophy and economics at Boston College. After college, Joe served in the US Army, teaching English to Spanish-speaking soldiers and serving as a chaplain on the army base in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It was also in San Juan that Joe met Audrey, who was teaching at the base, his wife of 61 years. The pair went on to have six children and ten grandchildren. He instilled the importance of education and his Irish pride into each one of them. Joe spent nearly 40 years working for public schools. His passion for learning and teaching never diminished, even after retirement. He was never without a project or the New York Times, and could often be found in his office researching or enjoying "a little quiet time". Joe was proceeded in death by his parents, Patrick Joseph Durkin and Emily Agnes (nee Groden) Durkin as well as his son-in-law, James Maroney. He is survived by his wife Audrey, his children: Kevin Durkin (Sherrie Medved), Katie (Tom) Kirst, Brendan Durkin, Timothy (Liz) Durkin, Maureen (Curt) Gross and Colleen Maroney, his grandchildren: Emily Durkin, Jordan Durkin (Amanda), Ashley Durkin, Patrick Kirst, Alyssa Durkin, Alex Durkin, Natalie Kirst, Mark Gross, Sam Gross, Heidi Gross and four great grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday April 9 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 955 Alton Rd, East Lansing. Visitation will be held at 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday April 8 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 E. Grand River. We would like to extend our gratitude to friends and family, who together with love helped us face the challenges of Dementia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands Respite Care, 201 Hillside Ct, East Lansing, MI. https://www.helpinghandsrespite.org/). Now, as a true Irishman, Joe would not say goodbye, rather lovingly tell his friends and family "until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel. On-line condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary