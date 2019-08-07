|
|
Joseph Patrick McGarvey
Okemos - Joseph Patrick McGarvey, 87, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, at home under the care of his family and hospice.
He was born in Philadelphia on September 8, 1931, the eldest of six children of Joseph and Mary (McGee) McGarvey.
Joe was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, neighbor, painter, reader, art enthusiast, and fisherman, among many other things. He was kind and generous to those he interacted with. He hand-built a wooden canoe with a friend, and he loved the time he spent on the Red Cedar River, the Grand River, the Au Sable River, and on lakes in the wilderness of Ontario.
After growing up in Philadelphia, Joe attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, and he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1958. He left the priesthood in 1968 and later married Jean McCormack, with whom he had two children.
He received a master's degree in human development from Loyola University in Baltimore. He worked in job placement for the Baltimore City Schools and later the Michigan Department of Education. He was in state government from 1974 to 1996, for many years supervising the Michigan Occupational Information System.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean, on August 8, 2015. After living in Okemos for 42 years, he moved to Rochester, New York, in 2016 to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
Joe is survived by his daughter Kathleen (Greg Garvey) McGarvey of Rochester, New York; son Joseph (Carla) McGarvey of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandchildren Abigail Garvey and Everett McGarvey; siblings Anne Roberts, Francis (Eleanor) McGarvey, John McGarvey, Marie (Michael) Weeks, who all reside in the greater Philadelphia area; and many extended family members.
The family will remember Joe in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 7, 2019