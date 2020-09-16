1/1
Joseph Patrick Ryan
Joseph Patrick Ryan

On September 12, 2020, the sun shone bright but our world went dark when Joseph "Joey" Patrick Ryan died from an accidental heroin overdose. Born on November 10, 1977, Joey leaves behind parents Peggy and Bill Beliew of Grand Ledge and Pat and Lisa Ryan of Lansing; sister Christy Arambaula; brothers Michael Beliew, and Matthew and Steven Ryan. Joey was preceded in death by his grandmother Skip "Nonny" Bancroft. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends.

Joey graduated from Waverly High School in 1996. Always curious, he loved learning and reading, especially the Holy Bible and Stephen King novels. He admired physical strength and strived to stay fit and active. Joe was quick with a joke and a smile, and he was easy to talk to—he could converse with anyone on almost any topic. However, some subjects were more challenging, like stress and anxiety. That's why we want to encourage you, if you're struggling, to reach out to trusted friends and family for support. Joe's legacy invites us to come together to hold each other up with love—and have meaningful conversations with one another even when it's hard.

In life, his star was obscured by clouds. And though it has apexed beyond our sight, his star shines brightest in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Advent House Ministries at adventhouseministries.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
