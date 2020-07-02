Joseph Paul Choma



Mason, MI - Joseph Paul Choma, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Born June 8, 1940 in Hamtramck, Michigan to Joseph and Florence (Szeliga). Joe graduated from Roseville High School in January 1957 and attended the Detroit Institute of Technology as well as the University of Detroit with a major in Mechanical Engineering.



He began his career with GM, working on the gas turbine engine in the research laboratories. In 1965, Joe transitioned to working with Michigan Bell Company and the following year, Joe founded Executone-Lansing, Inc. ( now Metronet Telecom) to provide and service intercommunications and sound systems to the central Michigan business community. Joe nurtured and expanded the business throughout the many changes in technology. Metronet Telecom has recently celebrated 54 successful years in business.



Joe and Gloria raised their family in Holt and after 43 years moved to a condo in Mason in 2012. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed traveling with his wife in his motorhome, boating, and riding his motorcycle. He loved living in Florida during the winter months and returning home to Michigan during the summer, all while traveling and exploring new places.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents.



He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 60 years, Gloria (D'Agostino); his children, Kathleen (Leif) Karkau, Karen (Joseph) Barrett, David (Janelle) Choma, and Dale Choma; his grandchildren, Angela and Bryant Karkau (Katie Smith), Dominic, Drew, Derek Choma and Ashley and Joseph Barrett Jr.; and his sister, Marilyn(Peter) Waldmeir.



A private family memorial service will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Mason.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Valley State University, Autism Education Center (START Project), 401 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids, MI 49504.









