Joseph Paul Spano, Sr.
Williamston - Joseph Paul Spano, Sr. age 91, of Williamston, Michigan passed away on April 15, 2020. Born in Highland Park Michigan in 1928. The only child of Salvatore and Carmilla Spano. Joe graduated from the University of Detroit in 1952 and worked at Ford Motor Company as an accountant for 36 years. Joe raised his family in Garden City, Michigan and lived most of his adult life in Garden City and Canton Michigan. He was a very active volunteer with Wayne County Meals on Wheels where he volunteered for over 30 years and received numerous awards for his dedication to assisting the program using his computer and logistical skills. He was also an active participant at the Garden City Senior Center and then at the Williamston Area Senior Center. Beloved father of Sam (Marguerite), Dawn (Ron) Harris and Joe Jr. (Kathi). Dear grandfather of Joey, Stacey, Todd (Amber), Alex, Tara, Michael, Caitlyn (David) and the late Elizabeth. Beloved great grandfather of Aubrey, Ava, Kaleb, Kason, Honoree, and Alexa. He was dearly loved and will be very deeply missed. Memorials suggested to the Elizabeth Spano Scholarship Fund. C/O Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, Ohio 45373 OR Williamston Area Senior Center, 201 School Street Williamston, MI 48895 www.santeiufuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020