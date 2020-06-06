Joseph R. Oloffo
Mason - Joseph R. "Joe" Oloffo, 86, of Mason, MI, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Oloffo; his son, Joseph M. Oloffo (Scottsdale, AZ); and his daughter, Shari Oloffo Larson (Mason, MI).
He was the proud grandfather of Dakota Larson (Mason, MI), Amanda Oloffo (Mesa, AZ), Shawndra (Cody) Oloffo Bailey (Mesa, AZ), and great-grandfather of Shawn Bailey (Mesa, AZ) and Ashley Bailey (Mesa, AZ).
He is also survived by his brother, Michael Thomas (Lincoln Park, MI), and sister, Larita Ogles (Tecumseh, OK), and is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Oloffo (Lincoln Park, MI) and Roscoe Oloffo (Farmington Hills, MI).
Joe started his career as Credit Manager at Copper and Brass Sales. He then accepted a position at Ex-Cell-O Corporation as Corporate Credit Manager and was also promoted to Vice President and General Manager of Ex-Cell-O Credit in Troy, MI. His career eventually took him out to Phoenix, AZ where he retired from Combustion Engineering as Regional Credit Representative.
He enjoyed the sunny Arizona weather with Margaret and his family for over 33 years before moving back "home" to Michigan in 2017 to be closer to Shari who moved to Mason a year earlier due to Dakota attending Michigan State University College of Law. It was his dream to be able to live long enough to attend her law school graduation—which he did—and even lived to see her begin her career as an attorney.
Joe enjoyed maintaining his home with Margaret and especially doing yard work. He enjoyed the friendly and caring community of Mason and always admired the farms off of Okemos Road, which was his favorite drive. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.