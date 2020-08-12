Joseph Rony Coscarelli
Vanderbilt - Joseph Coscarelli, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at the age of 77. He was very devoted and thoughtful to family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Joseph was born on May 21, 1943 in Lansing, Michigan to Pasquale and Jeanette (DeRose) Coscarelli. He graduated from Resurrection Catholic High School in 1961.
Joe worked in the bar and restaurant business for more than 40 years beginning in 1960 with his parents who owned the Saginaw Bar which was eventually re-named Pasquale's. The establishment on West Saginaw Street was known for excellent homemade Italian food and great conversation. He worked in the tool department at Sears in Frandor following his retirement from the bar business.
Joe had a great love for fishing, hunting grouse, and sitting on his porch with a good cigar at his cabin in Crystal Falls, Michigan. He will always be remembered for his easy nature, patience, quick wit, love of food and cooking, and an excellent sense of humor. He made life-long friends from the early days on Pennsylvania Avenue to his last days at Horsell Manor in Vanderbilt, Michigan.
Joe was preceded in death by his father in 1976, mother in 2008, and brothers-in-law Richard Fata and Ben Weeks. He is survived by his seven children, Jeni Jones, Lori Ann (Brian) Klym, Lynn (Eric) Vanderbos, Pasquale (Mary Jo), Eva Essenberg, Michael (Samantha) and Victor; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Marie Fata, Judy (Darrel) Swain, Margaret Weeks; and brother, Jerry (Sue); as well as many nieces and nephews, and his faithful dog, Rita.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2520 W. Willow Street, Lansing, Michigan at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow immediately after the service at 7800 Vista Avenue, Grand Ledge, Michigan.
