Joseph Small
Okemos - Joseph William Garrett Small, 26, passed away October 19, 2019. Born February 18, 1993, Joe was a lifelong adventurer and philosopher. He not only traveled the world: he experienced all that the world had to offer. He was a NOLS certified kayaker, rock climber, whitewater rafter, and wilderness first aid provider who embraced survivorship. Joe had a long battle with addiction and in his recovery learned to love the simple things in life. He found peace and meaning in nature and in spiritual teachings. Joe was kind, genuine, and unapologetic in all his endeavors. He wasn't afraid to speak his truth. Joe's love for Lord of the Rings was unparalleled, he had a deep spiritual and intellectual curiosity, and he helped countless others through some of the toughest moments of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jordan Small, and his grandma, Janet Dietrich.
His impact is forever felt and held in the hearts of his parents, Carolyn (Dietrich) Small and Thomas (Cheryl) Small; his sisters, Sarah (Andrew St. John) and Anna; his grandparents, Gary and Carolyn Dietrich and Nanette and Sidney Small; his aunts and uncles, Laura Dietrich, Mary (Todd) Gallup, David (Angie Vette) Dietrich, and David (Nancy) Small; and many cousins and friends all over the world.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Joe's honor to NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School), 284 Lincoln Street, Lander, WY 82520.
Godspeed.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019