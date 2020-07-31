Joseph Swanson



Lansing - Joseph Swanson, Sr., 90, of Lansing, departed this life on July 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



Joseph retired from the City of Lansing, Forestry Dept. after 30 years of service. Joseph was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. Joseph enjoyed his family and Friends.



Joseph is survived by his wife, Bessie; four daughters: Linda Diane, Terre, Scholonne, Leslie Howell; son, Joseph (Cynthia); two sisters: Merle (Robert) Boykin and Hattie (James) Simmon; and grand children.



Services are Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Riley Funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m.









