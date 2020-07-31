1/1
Joseph Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Swanson

Lansing - Joseph Swanson, Sr., 90, of Lansing, departed this life on July 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Joseph retired from the City of Lansing, Forestry Dept. after 30 years of service. Joseph was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. Joseph enjoyed his family and Friends.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Bessie; four daughters: Linda Diane, Terre, Scholonne, Leslie Howell; son, Joseph (Cynthia); two sisters: Merle (Robert) Boykin and Hattie (James) Simmon; and grand children.

Services are Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Riley Funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
02:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riley Funeral Home - Lansing

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved