Joseph Vincent Lorenc II
St. Johns - Joseph Vincent Lorenc II, age 87 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Douglas Osborn officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns. A Vigil and Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.
Joseph was born in Beaver Falls, PA on August 5, 1931 the son of Joseph Vincent and Maria (Matuska) Lorenc. He married Sally Ann Knaus on October 5, 1957 in Bannister, MI. He retired from Federal Mogul. Joe resided most of his life in St. Johns.
Joe enjoyed raising, and training his pigeons; and going to many pigeon shows. Taking care of the lawn and tending to the flowers was one of his favorite pastimes. Joe enjoyed listening to Czech music and loved sharing stories about when he lived in Czechoslovakia. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. Above all else, he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife Sally Ann Lorenc of St. Johns, MI; daughter Lorraine and Gregg Granger of Middleville, MI; son Joseph and LeAnn Lorenc III of St. Johns, MI; son Jonathan and Gwen Lorenc of Alma, MI; 8 grandchildren: Emily Granger of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Amanda Granger of Pasadena, CA; Gregg Granger II of Grand Rapids, MI; Sara Ann and Jonathon Manzullo of Perry, GA; Joseph Lorenc IV of St. Johns, MI; Kevin and Amy Hoople of Gaithersburg, MD; Laura Dankovic and Matthew Lambert of Alma, MI; Samantha Hoople and Kris Crane of Chino Valley, AZ; and 7 great-grandchildren: Kayden, Gage, Dexter, Cannon, Marcus, Carrick and Vincent. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mirek Lorenc.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019