Josephine Ann Fay
Holt - Age 78, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Josephine was born in Lansing on January 30, 1941, the daughter of Edward and Arlene (Bowen) Abraham. She was a graduate of East Lansing High School, Class of 1959 and married Charles Fay in 1966. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church since 1972. Josephine had a lifelong passion for the arts and involved herself in many groups, including the Woodcarvers Guild and the Quilters and Weavers Guilds. Most importantly, she loved her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her loving husband of 53 years, Charles; children, Shelly Graves and Ken (Kristen) Fay; grandchildren, Cameron and Nathan Graves, Avery and Aiden Fay; brother, Spencer (Jane) Abraham; sister, Mary (Jim) Covello. Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, 12:00 noon, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2418 N. Aurelius Rd., Holt, with Pastor Dean Poellet officiating. A fellowship luncheon will follow services. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the church or a in memory of Josephine. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 9, 2019