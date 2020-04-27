|
Joshua Gerald Robert "Josh" Burns
Alma - Joshua Gerald Robert "Josh" Burns, age 30, of Alma, MI, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
A cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Stilson Cemetery, St. Johns, MI, at a later date.
Joshua was born in St. Johns, Michigan on January 23, 1990, the son of Patrick Robert and Machelle Marie (Austin) Burns. He attended school in St. Johns and later graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 2008.
Josh dearly loved his family, especially his daughters: Januarie and July. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Josh was also a natural athlete who excelled at any sport he played. He will be deeply missed by his family and his best friend and mentor Rex Brown.
Josh is survived by his mother Machelle (Russell Merritt) Austin of Middleton, MI; brother Michal (Teagan Rostar) Gravelyn of Alanson, MI; sister Tiffany Burns of Ithaca, MI; his daughters: Januarie and July; the mother of his children Cassy Neil of Alma, MI; and his grandfather Virgle Leon Austin of St. Johns, MI. He is also survived by Aunt Lora (Danny) Valasek, Aunt Lori (Dorrance) Davey, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Josh was preceded in death by his father Patrick Robert Burns, one sister Satonka Sue Gravelyn, infant son Neil Patrick Russell Burns, paternal grandparents Robert and Patricia Burns, and maternal grandmother Jean Ann Austin.
The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020