Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Joshua Clark
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Delhi Twp - Age 37, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cystic fibrosis, pancreatic and liver cancer, and diabetes. Joshua was born in Bay City, MI on September 22, 1981, the son of Michael and Ann (Shelagowski) Clark. Joshua is survived by his parents Michael and Ann, sister Tiffany Clark, grandmother Evelyn Shelagowski, and his best friend and pet companion Archibald Saul Williams. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, grandparents Eugene Shelagowski, and Herbert and Betty Clark, and his uncle Timmy Shelagowski. A Celebration of Joshua's life will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 am at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home, and one hour prior on Monday before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to One More Moment or Sparrow Hospice in memory of Joshua. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
