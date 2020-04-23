Services
Joshua Scott Brink

Joshua Scott Brink Obituary
Joshua Scott Brink

Lansing, Michigan - Age 35. Born on August 28, 1984 to Gregory Scott Brink and Melinda Sue Figueras (Keller) at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing Michigan, Joshua went to his eternal home in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 21, 2020 at his home in Lansing Michigan. Josh, as he was known by most, attended school in Mason Michigan, studied avionics at Lansing Community College and recently completed a certification in computer network administration. Josh loved flying small engine planes, building custom computers and spending time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing. He also had a love for cats having had several that held a special place in his heart, especially Patches.

Joshua was a man of strong faith and relied daily on the Lord to guide him in life. Josh is survived by his father Greg Brink, mother and stepfather Melinda and Marcellus Figueras, sister and brother-in-law Jaime and Frankie Dunn, nephew Christien Dunn, grandparents Dallas and Shirley Brink, grandmother Patricia Keller as well as many other loving family members and friends. Private services will be held at Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Josh's memory to Community Mental Health.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
