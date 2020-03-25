|
Joy G. Brown
Lansing - Joy Geraldine Brown was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 1925 to Samuel Edward and Lucy Mae Tunstall.
At an early age, Joy accepted Jesus Christ as her Savoir, and attended St. Stephens AME Church with her parents and brother. She often spoke of trying to play with her brother in the neighborhood. This often resulted in being called inside and reprimanded by her mother, who advised her that young ladies do not play sports with young men. Contrary to those teachings, Joy did not let anyone's opinion of what a "lady" was supposed to do limit her aspirations for her life.
At the age of seventeen, she graduated from Northwestern High School and headed to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Joy loved writing and wrote for the Michigan Chronicle Newspaper in Detroit and the Pittsburgh Courier, an African American weekly newspaper, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She wrote about community news, events of interest, and celebrities; especially jazz musicians.
During her time at the Courier, she was on set in the upper peninsula reviewing the making of the movie "Anatomy of a Murder" in 1959. A movie based on a 1952 murder in Big Bay, Michigan that was produced and directed by Otto Preminger.
Joy loved going to New York City to cover the jazz greats. She LOVED jazz music. Writing articles brought her closer to the music and artists. She formed lasting friendships with greats like Jimmy Smith, Ella Fitzgerald, Cannonball Adderley, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie. She and her husband, Bob (decd 2019), went to jazz concerts, jazz festivals, on jazz cruises, and to Michigan State University to hear the jazz band and many other artists that perform there. Their CD collection included…. Nothing but jazz, none of that "smooth" jazz, only the good stuff, true 100% jazz, Miles, Coltrane, Armstrong and Dizzy just to name a few.
Joy volunteered with the United States Organizations- an American non-profit charitable corporation. Joy was a founding member of Volunteers Advocates of Mid-Michigan and the Jazz Alliance of Mid-Michigan. She served on the board for the Lansing American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU, and was a trustee of the Gerald Beckwith Civil Liberties Fund. Joy and Bob were huge fans of Michigan State University and Western Michigan University and were supporters of MSU jazz program.
After a stint as a journalist, Joy begin working at Michigan Bell Telephone Company (now AT&T), climbing the career ladder during her tenure and retired as a supervisor. After retirement, Joy and Bob enjoyed more jazz concert and cruises. They spent summers at their cottage on Eagle Lake (Paw Paw, MI), entertaining family and friends. Joy was an amazing cook, preparing succulent meals and "finger-licking good" breakfast.
Joy Geraldine Brown passed away quietly at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by: her pooh bear of 56 years, Robert "Bob"; her parents, Samuel Edward and Lucy Mae Tunstall; and her loving brother, Edward Haney Tunstall.
Left to cherish the memories of her beautiful soul: brothers-in-law, Matthew (Daisy), Duane M. (Bonnie), Sr., Richard Gaylord, Sr., and Luther William, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Marlena T. Tunstall and Alice E. Brown; along with special friends, Paulette Hatchet and Bobbie Butler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Joy Brown will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10-1 PM at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph Street, Lansing, MI 49833. Immediately following there will be an interment held at Evergreen Cemetery, 1709 E. Mt. Hope, Lansing, MI 48910.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020