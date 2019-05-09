|
Joy St. John
Charlotte - Joy L. St. John, age 72, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her home. She was born October 14, 1946, in Kalamazoo, MI the daughter of Bruce and Beatrice (Walker) Vrogindewey. Joy went on to graduate from Charlotte High School in 1964. Joy married her high school sweetheart, Richard St. John, at the Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church on June 28, 1969. They enjoyed 50 wonderful years of marriage. Joy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family every chance she had. She retired from Oldsmobile after over 20 years of employment and Charlotte Public Schools after many years of dedicated service as an administrative assistant. Joy was an adamant supporter of Charlotte Public Schools, where she volunteered countless hours in many different areas. She was a proud member of the General Federation of Women's Club - Charlotte for many years. Joy enjoyed scrapbooking, bowling, and playing Pinochle. She attended every concert and sporting event that her children and grandchildren took part in. Both Joy and Richard enjoyed vacationing together in Hilton Head, South Carolina and spending time together as a family at their lake house in Hastings.
Joy is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Lisa (James) Hoyt of Charlotte, Steven (Wendy) St. John of Zionsville, IN, Sara (Brad) Thornell of Charlotte, Daniel (Chele) St. John of Wyoming, MI, Brian (Lauren) St. John of Charlotte, Stephanie (Matthew) Koenigsknecht of Charlotte; 16 grandchildren; sisters: Joan (Jim) Culp, Jill (Stephen) Alflen, and Jeannie (Rick) Reniewicz.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 A.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home with Ray Black officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 P.M. - 4 P.M. and 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Maxon Cemetery, Leoni Township, Jackson County, MI.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Joy's honor to the General Federation of Women's Club-Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 9, 2019