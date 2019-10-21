|
|
Joyce A. Burt
Holt - Age 86, died October 20, 2019. She was born October 15, 1933, in Williamston to the late Harry and Florence Reinsmith.
She is survived by her 7 children; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 sister. She was preceded in death by husbands Lurton Lovell and Merle Burt, and granddaughter Jenny.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary, please visit www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019