Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Joyce A. Burt

Joyce A. Burt Obituary
Joyce A. Burt

Holt - Age 86, died October 20, 2019. She was born October 15, 1933, in Williamston to the late Harry and Florence Reinsmith.

She is survived by her 7 children; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and 1 sister. She was preceded in death by husbands Lurton Lovell and Merle Burt, and granddaughter Jenny.

The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

To read the full obituary, please visit www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
