Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
2900 N. Waverly Rd
Lansing, MI
Joyce Ann Rohrer


1936 - 2019
Joyce Ann Rohrer Obituary
Joyce Ann Rohrer

Lansing - Joyce Ann Rohrer, 82, passed away August 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 28, 1936 to Carl and Rebecca Taylor in Dresden, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas; grandson, Eric Harvin, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Sue Simpson. She is survived by 3 sons, Ron Simpson, Doug (Carol Ann) Rohrer, and Randy N. Rohrer; step-son, Eric (Renee) Harvin; daughter, Connie J. Rohrer; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Royce (Don) Warren. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and a Teacher's Aide at Beekman Center in Lansing. Memorial Service is 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 2900 N. Waverly Rd., Lansing with Pastor Erick Johnson officiating.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
